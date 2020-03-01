RECIPE | Portia Mbau's rich Cameroonian groundnut stew

Portia Mbau, author of 'Africa Cookbook', shares how to make this delicious and warming dish

I usually put this on the restaurant menu in winter because it's a rich, warming dish. A lot of meat and vegetable dishes in West Africa, from Congo to Cameroon, are prepared with groundnuts. The Ghanaians I've met speak fondly of peanut soup. The "soup" (which is more of a stew) may be made with chicken, beef, lamb or goat.



Serves: 8..