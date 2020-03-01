The history of SA's favourite snack, Ouma Rusks

A lot of countries like their versions of rusks, but South Africa really loves them — especially Ouma's

Rusks may be found all over the world, but they have been a particularly South African favourite food or snack for centuries, certainly long before the famous story of the iconic brand, Ouma Rusks. That ouma, literally, cashed in!



In one form or another, dried bread or cake, and anything in between, has been around forever. It's a way of saving bread, storing it, and carrying food on long journeys, the original padkos...