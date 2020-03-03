Food

Take your tastebuds on a global street food journey at The Melting Pot

Global street food in informal cafeteria style, The Melting Pot puts down roots

03 March 2020 - 11:13 By KIT HEATHCOCK
One of the dishes on offer at The Melting Pot Cafeteria.
Image: Patrick Heathcock

Chef John van Zyl’s fascination with street food from around the world germinated even before he’d started on his food-focused travels, back when he worked with Liam Tomlin at Street Food on Bree in 2014.

Travelling to Central America in 2015 and since to Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam, Thailand and Europe has provided a wealth of inspiration for his latest concept at The Melting Pot Cafeteria.

What began as a pop-up, together with sous chef Stefan Roos, and partner and front-of-house Sage Fell, has morphed into a permanent space upstairs from Honest Chocolate and the Gin Bar on Wale Street, a beautiful old building with tall windows, high ceilings and a relaxed, friendly vibe.

“The concept is not strictly street food, it’s become more global cuisine,” says John.

“The idea of the Melting Pot is to take the customer through a global street food journey, not just one cuisine, a bit of everything – South East Asian, Mediterranean European, Mexican, Persian…”

One of the delicious dishes whipped up at The Melting Pot.
Image: Patrick Heathcock

The short menu changes every month, a cafeteria-style system of ticking the dishes you want, paying at the counter and then relaxing at your table.

The dishes arrive one or two at a time as they are ready, so you can go for a quick two-dish light meal or a long leisurely progress through everything on the menu.

Needless to say, we ticked the box marked One of Everything.

First up a beautiful Peruvian ceviche of yellowtail and squid drenched in lime with earthy butternut puree and sweet potato crisps providing a lovely contrast.

John mixes things up according to flavours he feels work together – crispy fried rabbit crossed continents, the tender meat coated in chilli-spiced crumbs and served with kimchi tartare sauce.

Cutlery settings cover all eventualities – chopsticks, knife and fork, and a ceramic Chinese spoon – but fingers often work best, licking them unapologetically to retrieve the last smidgen of fabulous flavour.

Food preparation underway at The Melting Pot Cafeteria.
Food preparation underway at The Melting Pot Cafeteria.
Image: Patrick Heathcock
One of the dishes on offer at The Melting Pot.
Image: Patrick Heathcock

Progressing through a velvety Thai fish curry of fragrant fishcakes, pan-fried pork bao mopping up spicy sauce, then a warm hug of Tadka dhal with roti, we enjoyed every bite of our journey.

The last two stages were a delicious veggie Bombay “burger”, pea and potato patty with pickled carrots doused in mint and coriander, and a succulent lamb taco with charred tomato salsa.

It was more than enough for two of us to be happily replete, however we couldn’t resist crispy churros in chocolate sauce (courtesy of Honest Chocolate) and an affogato, the two simple desserts on offer.

• The Melting Pot is open from Monday to Saturday for dinner only between 6pm to 10pm. Call 071 525 8875 or visit Facebook: Melting Pot


Image: Supplied

This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za

