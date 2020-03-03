Take your tastebuds on a global street food journey at The Melting Pot

Chef John van Zyl’s fascination with street food from around the world germinated even before he’d started on his food-focused travels, back when he worked with Liam Tomlin at Street Food on Bree in 2014.

Travelling to Central America in 2015 and since to Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam, Thailand and Europe has provided a wealth of inspiration for his latest concept at The Melting Pot Cafeteria.

What began as a pop-up, together with sous chef Stefan Roos, and partner and front-of-house Sage Fell, has morphed into a permanent space upstairs from Honest Chocolate and the Gin Bar on Wale Street, a beautiful old building with tall windows, high ceilings and a relaxed, friendly vibe.

“The concept is not strictly street food, it’s become more global cuisine,” says John.

“The idea of the Melting Pot is to take the customer through a global street food journey, not just one cuisine, a bit of everything – South East Asian, Mediterranean European, Mexican, Persian…”