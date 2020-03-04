Sin+Tax co-owner spills the beans on one of Jozi's most popular secret hangouts
Bars are no longer simply a place where you order a beer and play a game of pool in smoky surroundings
These days, you’ll be given a skewe look if you refer to a bartender as such. Oh no. Bartending and the drinks industry has come a long way.
Sin + Tax in Rosebank, for example, is one of the most popular secret hangouts in the city. Co-owned by multi-award-winning mixologist Julian Short, Sin + Tax showcases uniquely South African flavours on their ever-changing seasonal menu.
It was also recently announced as one of the Top 100 Bars in the world, and the only African bar to get a nod at the 2019 World’s 50 Best Bar Awards.
Julian sat down with us and spilled some secrets.
Q: What sets you apart from other bars in Joburg?
A: Hospitality and the fact that we limit the capacity of people allowed into the bar. We do this to ensure a bespoke, tailor-made experience. Personal experience of each of our guests matters to us greatly
Q: I’ve always wondered about a place’s approach to service. There are so many spots where everyone is cocky or aloof and I’ve always wanted to know if that’s premeditated or if it’s just the personalities of the people.
A: Our approach to service is definitely from a professional standpoint but relaxed enough for people to feel comfortable.
We don’t want to alienate any of our guests by having a pompous approach to service. We’re here to serve you and make you feel part of the family.
Q: Have you seen a change in your clientele’s drinking habits over the past few years?
A: Yes! Of course, sugar is on the decline, virgin cocktails are on the rise, and people are open to much more of the weird and wonderful things we have to offer! By this I mean that our guests are more open to trying out our own original libations and not just sticking to the classics that they’re comfortable with.
Q: What makes a good mixologist? Is there a certain personality that’s more likely to succeed?
A: What makes a good mixologist is the ability to be welcoming and friendly, while being knowledgeable and professional. You want a bartender who can hold a great conversation and make a great drink!
Q: Where can interested parties go if they wanted to find out more about the industry?
A: Check out our social media pages, as we repost a bunch of local bartender related content.
• Visit Sin+Tax at 2 Bolton Road, Rosebank. It's open from Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm-1.30am. Call 010 900 2559 or visit Facebook: Sin+Tax
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za