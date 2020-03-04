Sin+Tax co-owner spills the beans on one of Jozi's most popular secret hangouts

These days, you’ll be given a skewe look if you refer to a bartender as such. Oh no. Bartending and the drinks industry has come a long way.

Sin + Tax in Rosebank, for example, is one of the most popular secret hangouts in the city. Co-owned by multi-award-winning mixologist Julian Short, Sin + Tax showcases uniquely South African flavours on their ever-changing seasonal menu.

It was also recently announced as one of the Top 100 Bars in the world, and the only African bar to get a nod at the 2019 World’s 50 Best Bar Awards.

Julian sat down with us and spilled some secrets.

Q: What sets you apart from other bars in Joburg?

A: Hospitality and the fact that we limit the capacity of people allowed into the bar. We do this to ensure a bespoke, tailor-made experience. Personal experience of each of our guests matters to us greatly

Q: I’ve always wondered about a place’s approach to service. There are so many spots where everyone is cocky or aloof and I’ve always wanted to know if that’s premeditated or if it’s just the personalities of the people.

A: Our approach to service is definitely from a professional standpoint but relaxed enough for people to feel comfortable.