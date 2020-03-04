Sticking to a vegetarian diet may reduce your risk of a stroke

New research from Taiwan has suggested that eating a vegetarian diet which is rich in vegetables, nuts, and soy could lower a person's risk of stroke.

Carried out by researchers at Tzu Chi University and Fu Jen Catholic University along with the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation and the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital, the new study looked at one group of 5,050 people and a second group of 8,302 people who belonged to the Buddhist communities in Taiwan.

Participants had an average age of 50 at the start of the study, none had experienced stroke, and all were given medical exams and asked to complete questionnaires on their diet, before being followed for an average of six or nine years, depending on which group they were in.

Around 30 percent of the participants in both groups ate no meat or fish and were defined as being vegetarians, which is a diet encouraged in these communities. Moreover, smoking and drinking alcohol are both discouraged.

The findings, published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, showed that the vegetarians ate more vegetables, nuts, and soy, and more fiber and plant protein than than the non-vegetarians.

They also ate less dairy and less animal protein and fat, although both groups consumed the same amount of eggs and fruit.