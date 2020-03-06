WATCH | Joey Chestnut smashes Big Mac eating record, remembers the good times with grandpa

“Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could.

“As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald's, the Big Mac features two 100% pure beef patties and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut holds a record for eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes back in 2018, and has won 12 out of the last 13 hot dog eating contests.

He said Big Macs reminded him of his grandfather, who used to buy them for him when he was a child.

“It's topped off with pickles, crisp lettuce, onions and American cheese for a 100% beef burger with a taste like no other.

“I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I'd end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid. Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald's every time.

“And it's crazy when I drive by that McDonald's I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it's weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa,” Chestnut said.