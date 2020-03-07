Not just wonderful wines: Constantia Glen has upped its food game

There’s a reason that Constantia Glen is a favourite with locals and visitors alike – you don’t get much better than the spectacular views looking over its own vineyards, the whole valley spilling down beyond.

It feels like stepping into an airbrushed magazine spread, sunshine painting the vines brilliant green, mountain backdrop and beautiful but informal decor. The wines are pretty spectacular too, and the food menu has gradually been evolving from supporting role to a reason to visit in itself.

There’s no separation between wine tasting and restaurant. Wherever you’re seated, in one of the two courtyards, glass-walled pavilion or long stoep, you can order from a choice of wine-tasting options (or wine pairings by the glass) and a varied food menu.

In addition to the range of platters designed to accompany wine tastings (with a new vegan platter featuring homemade vegan cheeses and more), and a whole selection of their signature flammkuchen, the new mains section of the menu expands a light lunch into something more leisurely and substantial.