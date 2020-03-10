Love coffee? Genes and friends to blame for your craving

New US research has found that how much coffee we drink is partly due to genetics, and partly influenced by how much coffee our family, friends, and colleagues are drinking.

Carried out by Paul Williams, a statistician at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), the new study looked at 4,788 child-parent pairs and 2,380 siblings who were asked to report on their diet, exercise, medication use, and medical history every three to five years as part in the Framingham Study, which investigates how lifestyle and genetics can affect the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Williams used a statistical approach called quantile regression to calculate how much of the participants' coffee drinking could be explained by genetics, and how much is influenced by the external environment.

The findings, published in the journal Behavioral Genetics, showed that between 36 percent and 58 percent of the participants' coffee intake was genetically determined.

However, a phenomenon known as "quantile-specific heritability," also appeared to be at work, which is when genetics and the environment influence each other.

Williams found that each cup per day increase in the parents' coffee consumption was associated with an increase in coffee intake for each offspring's coffee consumption percentile, for example, per zero cups per day, per one to two cups per day, per two to four cups, and five or more cups.