Farro restaurant celebrates two years with a menu of its greatest hits

Joburg's Farro is somewhat of an enigma on the South African dining scene. So out of place is its quiet confidence among the many oft louder and flashier eateries that seem to dominate our restaurant guides, it may seem easy to overlook. So here’s my public service announcement: it would be a terrible shame for you to do so.

Farro is not defined by a particular cuisine, nor is it aiming to be something that it’s not. It’s not a bistro or trattoria, nor is it fine-dining or a fly-by-night attempt at some off-the-wall fusion concept, it’s simply a restaurant and a damn good one at that.

The space is small and intimate, tucked away in a corner of Thrupps Illovo Centre. Though convenient and central, its shopping centre location is perhaps its only downfall — however considering Joburgers seem drawn to places offering thrilling dinnertime views of car parks, busy roads and towering office blocks, it could hardly be considered a deterrent.

Once inside, the restaurant is minimalist with simple wooden tables, deep green leather couches and unfussy wooden chairs contrasted by the industrial look of the exposed ceiling and grey walls adorned with black and white photographs by Michael Myersfield. It’s cool, casual and contemporary.

The menu is usually seasonally driven and ever-changing, with a few signature dishes adapted based on the produce that’s available. If you have to label it, go with Modern European, but I’d suggest just forgetting about trying to put it in a box and just enjoy what chef patron Alex Windebank has on offer.

This month marks two years since Alex and his wife, Eloise Windebank, first opened Farro and to celebrate they brought back a few dishes that have been clear fan favourites over the years, creating a menu of their “greatest hits” if you will.