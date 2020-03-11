International Michelin chefs team up with SA’s best for once-off dinners

Two celebrated local chefs, Peter Tempelhoff and Chantel Dartnal, have decided to collaborate with international Michelin-starred counterparts to offer a world-class, unique and exciting culinary experience for South African diners.

Eating has always been social, and celebrated the world over, so it makes sense that cross-continental collaborations are on the rise. This effort further solidifies the celebration of cultures and cuisines, where chefs from different backgrounds work together, teach and learn from one another and — lucky us — it ends up on our plates.

Don’t miss these:

FYN AND ZENIYA

Peter Tempelhoff’s Fyn has been the talk of the town since it opened in late 2018. This is no surprise, considering its breathtaking design, sleek service and impeccably curated menu, which sees the unusual fusion of Japanese cuisine with South African fare. In line with the restaurant’s Japanese inspiration, Tempelhoff has enlisted chef Shinichiro Takagi, of the renowned kaiseki restaurant Zeniya, to join him in the kitchen at Fyn.