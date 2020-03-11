International Michelin chefs team up with SA’s best for once-off dinners
Now's your chance to experience world-class culinary collaborations like no other
Two celebrated local chefs, Peter Tempelhoff and Chantel Dartnal, have decided to collaborate with international Michelin-starred counterparts to offer a world-class, unique and exciting culinary experience for South African diners.
Eating has always been social, and celebrated the world over, so it makes sense that cross-continental collaborations are on the rise. This effort further solidifies the celebration of cultures and cuisines, where chefs from different backgrounds work together, teach and learn from one another and — lucky us — it ends up on our plates.
Don’t miss these:
FYN AND ZENIYA
Peter Tempelhoff’s Fyn has been the talk of the town since it opened in late 2018. This is no surprise, considering its breathtaking design, sleek service and impeccably curated menu, which sees the unusual fusion of Japanese cuisine with South African fare. In line with the restaurant’s Japanese inspiration, Tempelhoff has enlisted chef Shinichiro Takagi, of the renowned kaiseki restaurant Zeniya, to join him in the kitchen at Fyn.
Zeniya, in Kanazawa on Japan’s west coast, was awarded two-Michelin stars in 2016. It has a strong focus on seasonal ingredients and plays with the balance between tradition and innovation in Japanese cuisine. On his most recent visit to Japan, Tempelhoff and Takagi conceptualised the menu, which is intended to pay homage to both chefs’ commitment to provenance, minimal intervention and attention to detail. Speaking about the collaboration, Tempelhoff muses: “Although our cooking styles are different, we share common values, such as a focus on the purity of local ingredients. More importantly, though, we became friends.”
WHEN: Two nights only - March 13 & 14
PRICE: R3,500 per person (price includes wine)
WHERE: Fyn Restaurant, Cape Town
BOOK: info@fynrestaurant.com
RESTAURANT MOSAIC AND FLOCONS DE SEL
Chef Chantel Dartnall of the critically acclaimed Restaurant Mosaic will welcome three-Michelin-Star chef Emmanuel Renaut to her kitchen in April, where the two will embark on their “Four Hands” dinner. The collaboration is part of the Goût de France initiative which sees thousands of chefs across five continents celebrating French gastronomy and art de vivre.
The title “Mountains & Valleys” is a nod to the locations of the two restaurants — Flocons de Sel in the Megève Mountains in France and Mosaic nestled in the Crocodile River Valley in Pretoria. It highlights the contrast between the two locations, while celebrating the similarities between the chefs, both known for drawing inspiration from the nature that surrounds them. Dartnall is celebrated for her floral-driven, botanical cuisine, while Michelin consider Renaut’s dishes to bear his personal hallmark while also being close to nature.
Dartnall, who is excited about the partnership, says: “Dining together transcends borders and the sharing of food cultivates friendship. The Four Hands initiative is the hallmark of the friendship between South Africa and France, between two chefs sharing the same passion in their cuisine to feature the bountifulness of nature and our surroundings in the dishes we create, and to share this with the patrons of Restaurant Mosaic.”
WHEN: Two nights only - April 17 & 18.
PRICE: To be confirmed (dependent on final menu)
WHERE: Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient, Johannesburg
BOOK: reservations@restaurantmosaic.com
• This article was originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for all the latest in luxury lifestyle news.