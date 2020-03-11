Local cookbook will be 'The Beginning' of your obsession with mod Indian food

I get my first glimpse of The Beginning — the debut cookbook by creative entrepreneur Naqiyah Mayat — at the author's Joburg home where I’m attending my first Jummah lunch.

Jummah is the traditional lunch held in Muslim households after Friday prayers or, as Mayat puts it, “it’s Sunday lunch on a Friday”.

The books have just arrived from the printers and the room is buzzing. Her children arrive home from school and run in and out of the dining room where friends and family surround the table. It’s this sense of community and conversation that I see mirrored in the pages of the book itself.

Sure it’s a recipe book about modern Indian cuisine, but there’s something more to it: it's about unity and the power that food has to bring us together.

Throughout the book, Mayat pays homage to her family and also explains how her unique style of Indian cookery came about. She comes from a Hindu household, while her husband, Mohammed, is Muslim — finding ways to merge the cuisines of these two cultures was the catalyst for the beautifully photographed recipes in The Beginning. These include everything from biryani and dhal to raaita and goolgoolas (fried dumplings).