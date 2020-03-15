Five places to find Joburg's best chips: they're hot, crunchy and worth craving

From posh restaurants to affordable roadhouses, there's no shortage of fabulous fried potatoes being served up in the City of Gold

It happened. I finally discovered the perfect chip. It was at a lunch at the launch of a newly refurbished hotel restaurant in my old stomping ground, Rosebank, Joburg.



Dubbed big Bafana chips, they sat perfectly upright, like soldiers, in a metal basket. Long, thick, golden brown and glistening with spice, I couldn't resist lifting one out of the basket, then another and so it went on until they were all gone...