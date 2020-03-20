Food

WATCH | Celeb chef Gordon Ramsay gives a handwashing masterclass

20 March 2020 - 09:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Gordon Ramsay has shared a tutorial on basic hygiene in an effort to help limit the spread of Covid-19.
Image: AFP/Stephane de Sakutin

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has posted a tutorial on proper hand washing on Instagram with the aim of alerting his fans about the need to be extra careful regarding hygiene at this point in time.

In the manner of a cooking lesson, the Michelin-starred chef explains the successive steps that should be taken to best prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, he emphasises the need to interlock your fingers when soaping your hands and not to forget your wrists.

Check it out:

