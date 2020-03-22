Trending

Don't drink the Kool-Aid! Alkalised water does bugger all for your heath

Alkalised water is not going to cleanse your colon, help you lose weight or build your immune system. It will empty your wallet quickly though

Monetising water is no novelty, but the variety of ways in which humans engage in this crafty pursuit is certainly remarkable. You've probably heard the news that alkalised water is where it's at now. Apparently, "normal" water, with its boring old pH of around 7 (right in the mediocre middle of the acid-alkaline chart) has been less than great all along.



Billions of water drinkers have been robbed of better health ever since the molecule was created. Just imagine. Luckily, kind-hearted businesses and celebrities are making us all aware of nature's negligence and have created improved H20 which sits at a point or two above old-fashioned, neutral 7 (and please Google to find out how you can do this easily at home because the main difference between home-made and bought seems to be the price tag)...