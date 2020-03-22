R1,510 for 750ml: How bottled water became a status symbol

Who’d have thought a substance so humble would have hierarchies all of its own? asks Janine Stephen

The year is 2020. It's a late summer morning in the southern hemisphere city of Cape Town, and — ah yes — a young female member of the species Homo sapiens is about to begin her day. She's looking a little out of place in those floral leggings, but don't worry about that now. We are about to witness one of the most startling phenomena of the modern urbanite. It's a behaviour so integrated into this woman's daily life that it is considered entirely normal. And yet, just 30 or so years ago, it was unknown.



She's arrived. In the distance you can see other individuals converging; this is what's known as a "yoga studio". You can see now how the chosen clothing blends into the surroundings. And look: the most powerful male has chosen the central position in the room and is beginning to display...