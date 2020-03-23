We're still open in SA, says Nando's as Covid-19 closes overseas outlets

Fast-food outlet Nando's has announced the temporary closure of some its overseas restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, but South African fans of the food chain can breathe a sigh of relief while local stores remain open.

Nando's UK took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce the temporary closure of its restaurants there amid the pandemic. The company has around 400 restaurants in the UK, according to BBC.

The fast-food chain tweeted a message to its UK customers, saying the "health and safety" of its customers and team is the highest priority, and as a result it has "decided the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice".

This follows a similar announcement by Nando's Malaysia last week that its restaurants would be closed for dining in and only takeaway services would be operating.