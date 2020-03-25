'Friends don't let friends panic buy,' SA celebs tell shoppers in catchy tune
Retail giant Pick n Pay has roped in some of Mzansi's favourite stars to try to stop people from panic buying ahead of lockdown
As many South Africans rush to stock up on groceries and essentials ahead of Thursday's midnight lockdown, Pick n Pay has found a novel way to try to discourage the panic-buying trend.
The retail giant has roped in some of the country's biggest stars to produce a catchy song called Don’t Panic Buy and released a music video for it on social media. The lyrics urge shoppers to only buy what they really need and save the rest for fellow consumers.
Written by Ard Matthews and produced by Theo Crous, the song features an array of top comedians and musicians. This includes Lira, DRB singer Madjozi, Kahn Morbee from the Parlotones, Arno Carstens, Karen Zoid, Early B, Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Loyiso Bala and Zolani Mahola from Freshlyground.
In the music video, Matthews conference calls the celebs, who then belt out various parts of the song, before joining in the chorus together.
No one likes ‘that guy’. That’s why friends don’t let friends panic buy. Some of SA’s musos hit the studio to remind you to shop responsibly and with your community in mind. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/l78JSkFxt1— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 25, 2020
Speaking about the song's message, John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said: “There is enough food in the supply chain, and we ask customers to support us by not stocking up beyond what they need.
“Our stores will remain open, safe and well-stocked for our customers during this time, so they can continue to get what they want and need.”
He added that Pick n Pay allowed limited purchases on specific products per customer, in store and online, to help serve all its customers.
“Our staff are working really hard to keep our stores clean and our shelves stocked. We are giving them every support, and ask all our customers to do the same. We are all in this together.”