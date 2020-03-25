'Friends don't let friends panic buy,' SA celebs tell shoppers in catchy tune

As many South Africans rush to stock up on groceries and essentials ahead of Thursday's midnight lockdown, Pick n Pay has found a novel way to try to discourage the panic-buying trend.

The retail giant has roped in some of the country's biggest stars to produce a catchy song called Don’t Panic Buy and released a music video for it on social media. The lyrics urge shoppers to only buy what they really need and save the rest for fellow consumers.

Written by Ard Matthews and produced by Theo Crous, the song features an array of top comedians and musicians. This includes Lira, DRB singer Madjozi, Kahn Morbee from the Parlotones, Arno Carstens, Karen Zoid, Early B, Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Loyiso Bala and Zolani Mahola from Freshlyground.