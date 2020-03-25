WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us right now

As lockdown looms and South Africans stock their pantries like doomsday preppers, some of us were secretly hoping we'd still be able to get food deliveries from our fave restaurants.

However, the government is clear on the matter: we'll have to cook for ourselves for 21 days. Not only will Mzansi's restaurants, bars and coffee shops be shutting down at midnight on Thursday, they're banned from doing home deliveries and takeaways.

Many people around the world are facing a similar situation — and one little British girl didn't take the news well.