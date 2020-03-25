WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us right now
As lockdown looms and South Africans stock their pantries like doomsday preppers, some of us were secretly hoping we'd still be able to get food deliveries from our fave restaurants.
However, the government is clear on the matter: we'll have to cook for ourselves for 21 days. Not only will Mzansi's restaurants, bars and coffee shops be shutting down at midnight on Thursday, they're banned from doing home deliveries and takeaways.
Many people around the world are facing a similar situation — and one little British girl didn't take the news well.
Joanna Charlton shared a video of her daughter, Layla-Rae, on Facebook. She's sobbing because she won't be able to have any Nandos, McDonald's or KFC, and will have to eat “mummy's cooking”.
“Are Chinese [restaurants] closed too?” Layla-Rae asks hopefully, obviously looking for a loophole.
“Chinese are closed too,” confirms her mom, and the tyke bursts into tears again. It's fair to say Layla-Rae is all of us right now.
Check it out:
Just like to add... we didnt live off of takeaways!!! The world has ended for layla today xPosted by Jo Charlton on Monday, March 23, 2020