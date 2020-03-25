Food

WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us right now

25 March 2020 - 10:47 By Toni Jaye Singer
SA's restaurants won't be able to do takeaways or home deliveries once the country enters lockdown.
SA's restaurants won't be able to do takeaways or home deliveries once the country enters lockdown.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

As lockdown looms and South Africans stock their pantries like doomsday preppers, some of us were secretly hoping we'd still be able to get food deliveries from our fave restaurants.

However, the government is clear on the matter: we'll have to cook for ourselves for 21 days. Not only will Mzansi's restaurants, bars and coffee shops be shutting down at midnight on Thursday, they're banned from doing home deliveries and takeaways.

Many people around the world are facing a similar situation — and one little British girl didn't take the news well.

Covid-19 is the odd reason everyone's Googling Disney's 'Tangled' right now

Did Disney predict the coronavirus in their 2010 film 'Tangled'? That's what some social media conspiracy theorists are saying.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Joanna Charlton shared a video of her daughter, Layla-Rae, on Facebook. She's  sobbing because she won't be able to have any Nandos, McDonald's or KFC, and will have to eat “mummy's cooking”. 

“Are Chinese [restaurants] closed too?” Layla-Rae asks hopefully, obviously looking for a loophole.

“Chinese are closed too,” confirms her mom, and the tyke bursts into tears again. It's fair to say Layla-Rae is all of us right now.

Check it out:

Just like to add... we didnt live off of takeaways!!! The world has ended for layla today x

Posted by Jo Charlton on Monday, March 23, 2020

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

13 funny coronavirus memes only stressed-out parents will get

Self-isolation is creating a new-found appreciation for teachers
Lifestyle
2 days ago

LOL! The four stages of coming to terms with life during the 'Rona era

Working from home while self-isolating is going to take some getting used to and, like grief, you'll go through different stages as you do.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call

For 'Jennifer', working from home didn't go as planned
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle
  5. How this Hoedspruit community rallied together to defeat HIV/Aids Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554