Chef David Higgs helps fans figure out what to cook on Insta

Next he took to his Instagram Stories to give an impromptu cooking class dubbed #HiggsOnEggs.

"Everyone's always daunted by the task of making an omelette," said the chef - whose affinity for eggs stems from having kicked off his career in a breakfast kitchen - before demonstrating how to make one, step by step.

Some of his followers couldn't wait to try his advice, sharing omelettes they'd made via their own Instagram Stories.

If you missed Higgs's demo on social media, don't stress: we asked him to share his recipe (see below).

He also promises they'll be more to come, so stay tuned to his Instagram page.