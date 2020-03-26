HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: March 26

As with all non-essential services, Thursday night's lockdown will see local restaurants close for 21 days. Home deliveries and takeaways are also off the cards.

This news has got many South Africans feeling like little Layla-Rae Charlton, a British girl who shot to fame on social media after her mom shared a video of her crying because she'd no longer be able to get takeaways (watch the video here).

'Our staff need your help'

The effect that lockdown will have on the hospitality industry is no laughing matter, however. Some restaurateurs are unsure of whether they'll be financially capable of re-opening their eateries once this pandemic has passed.