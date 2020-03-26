Restaurants turn to crowdfunding to help staff survive lockdown

Some made the brave decision to close long before they'd been mandated to, not always knowing whether they'd be financially capable of reopening once the pandemic was under control. This is a situation that's been made worse by the fact that they won't be able to offer takeaways or home deliveries during the 21-day lockdown.

For many restaurateurs though, the main concern has been for the welfare of their staff, many of whom survive on shift wages and the tips they make serving customers. As such, a number are turning to crowdfunding sites to drum up public donations to help their teams get through the next few weeks.