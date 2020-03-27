Food

Don't freeze milk!: Useful tips for stocking up during lockdown

An expert gives advice on how to go about buying groceries amid the restrictions

27 March 2020 - 08:43 By AFP Relaxnews
If you're stocking up on groceries during the current lockdown, an expert has advised on how to plan your next shop wisely.
If you're stocking up on groceries during the current lockdown, an expert has advised on how to plan your next shop wisely.
Image: Oxford/ iStock via AFP Relaxnews

If your city or country is currently under a lockdown, you might be finding it hard to get the groceries you need as panic buyers strip the shelves of essentials.

To help you plan your next grocery shop more efficiently, Zach Conrad, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology & Health Sciences at William & Mary, offers his tips on how to stock up, sensibly, while self-isolating.

DON'T FREEZE MILK

Although it's okay to freeze most foods under the right conditions, it doesn't work as well with milk. When you defrost it, you'll find it separates and becomes slightly chunky, and it's no longer the consistency you want for drinking. However, if you want to use it for baking, that should be fine, as you won't notice the consistency that much.

AND IF YOU CAN'T FIND MILK

If you can substitute milk for cream, then buy that, as it will last longer. Or, you could try plant-based alternatives, which also last longer and have a similar nutritional profile to milk.

Chef David Higgs helps fans figure out what to cook on Insta

The chef also gave an impromptu cooking demo, sharing secrets to the perfect omelette with his followers on social media. Here's his recipe - plus ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

THINK ABOUT FRUIT

Lots of people want to buy perishable fruit. The most commonly consumed fruit in the US throughout all seasons are bananas, oranges, apples and grapes. But remember you will have to think about how to store them and how long you can keep them. Peeled bananas freeze really well, but they don't thaw well at all; use them to make smoothies or banana bread.

WHAT ABOUT VEGETABLES?

Foods like carrots, peas and corn defrost pretty well, especially if you're adding them to prepared dishes. On the other hand, defrosted broccoli is disappointing, as it gets soft, mushy, and loses its crunch. But its nutritional value stays the same, so defrosted broccoli can be used to make a thick healthy soup; add some cheese, onions, and garlic for a really great meal.

IF IN DOUBT ABOUT FREEZING...

Behind all this food hoarding and mass purchasing are people who probably don't have too much experience preparing food for long-term storage. There is a lot of work that goes into safely storing large amounts of food so that they're ready to be defrosted, prepared and consumed.

'Friends don't let friends panic buy,' SA celebs tell shoppers in catchy tune

As many South Africans rush to stock up on groceries and essentials ahead of Thursday's midnight lockdown, Pick n Pay has found a novel way to try to ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

A good option is to buy pre-frozen and canned goods, because this can reduce your time and labour commitment, and can help reduce waste, and they can be great alternatives to fresh varieties. Just make sure to choose canned items that are low in sodium and added sugar. 

GET CREATIVE!

For people who have time, interest and the right kitchen resources, this is a really unique opportunity to expand the types of ingredients we typically use for our recipes in our foods. For example, if there are no onions, try shallots, which are essentially onions that are much smaller. This is a time to experiment with new ingredients and expand our palates.

READ MORE:

Covid-19: Relief as Joburg shoppers are 'behaving in a civil manner'

Organising a shopping buddy to stock up on groceries proved unnecessary for a Johannesburg woman on Wednesday, as the anticipated payday queues ...
News
1 day ago

10 key questions about the Covid-19 lockdown answered

Midnight on Thursday will mark the start of a new period of uncertainty as South Africans adapt to life under a nationwide lockdown in the wake of ...
News
1 day ago

Online shopping goes viral as SA shops from indoors

Online retail sales in SA will definitely start increasing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
Business
5 days ago

Why coronavirus panic buying is on a roll among shoppers

Over the past few days we have experienced a rush on many stores, and a few minutes on social media will expose you to pictures of empty shelves and ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  3. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex
  4. Greta Thunberg says 'it's extremely likely' she had Covid-19 Lifestyle
  5. Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets
Lockdown loaded: International and local travel