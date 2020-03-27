Don't freeze milk!: Useful tips for stocking up during lockdown

If your city or country is currently under a lockdown, you might be finding it hard to get the groceries you need as panic buyers strip the shelves of essentials.

To help you plan your next grocery shop more efficiently, Zach Conrad, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology & Health Sciences at William & Mary, offers his tips on how to stock up, sensibly, while self-isolating.

DON'T FREEZE MILK

Although it's okay to freeze most foods under the right conditions, it doesn't work as well with milk. When you defrost it, you'll find it separates and becomes slightly chunky, and it's no longer the consistency you want for drinking. However, if you want to use it for baking, that should be fine, as you won't notice the consistency that much.

AND IF YOU CAN'T FIND MILK

If you can substitute milk for cream, then buy that, as it will last longer. Or, you could try plant-based alternatives, which also last longer and have a similar nutritional profile to milk.