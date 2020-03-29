Food

RECIPE | Avo, bacon and cheese hot cross bun toasties

These tasty toasties were a hot favourite with the Sunday Times team. Easy to put together, you can replace the bacon with macon, slices of smoked beef or chicken

Hilary Biller Columnist
29 March 2020 - 00:00

Makes: 4

Ingredients:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  3. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  5. An elephant movie is Meghan Markle's first gig after wrapping up royal life Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport