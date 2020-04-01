A free vegan cooking class during lockdown? Here are all the deets
Before you head to the snack cupboard for the umpteenth time in an hour, how about using this time to sharpen your skills in the kitchen. And no, not heating up a microwave meal, but rather attending a virtual cooking class with a registered dietitian.
Jessica Kotlowitz, known as The Green Dietitian, focuses on creating plant-based eating plans for clients. Now, as SA is in the midst of a 21-daylockdown, Cape Town based-Kotlowitz is hosting weekly virtual cooking classes for free.
“I decided to do the classes as a way to support people to prepare healthy food during this time and to provide people with a sense of human connection and a creative outlet,” says Kotlowitz.
So, how does it work?
When: Every Wednesday.
Time: 5pm.
Where: The cooking class is live on Instagram.
What do you need: The ingredient list is mailed to all subscribers before the class.
You can subscribe an hour before the class and an ingredient list will be e-mailed to you. Kotlowitz says the recipes are based on pantry staples and the ingredient list even gives substitution options. Still, you may have forgotten a key ingredient. But don't fret, the classes are interactive, so all you have to do is ask.
Happy cooking!