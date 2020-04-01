A free vegan cooking class during lockdown? Here are all the deets

“I decided to do the classes as a way to support people to prepare healthy food during this time and to provide people with a sense of human connection and a creative outlet,” says Kotlowitz.

So, how does it work?

When: Every Wednesday.

Time: 5pm.

Where: The cooking class is live on Instagram.

What do you need: The ingredient list is mailed to all subscribers before the class.

You can subscribe an hour before the class and an ingredient list will be e-mailed to you. Kotlowitz says the recipes are based on pantry staples and the ingredient list even gives substitution options. Still, you may have forgotten a key ingredient. But don't fret, the classes are interactive, so all you have to do is ask.

Happy cooking!