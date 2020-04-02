A world-class culinary collaboration worth remembering at Fyn restaurant

As I stay home and do my bit to flatten the curve, I've been dreaming about all the restaurants I can't wait to visit once lockdown ends. I've also been reliving some of the most memorable meals I've been lucky enough to enjoy in the past.

One of these was during a visit to the award-winning Fyn restaurant in Cape Town in early March. For two nights only, Fyn's chef patron Peter Tempelhoff teamed up with Japanese chef Shinichiro Takagi to offer a collaborative multi-course tasting menu.

Tempelhoff first met Takagi when he visited the chef's kaiseki restaurant, Zeniya, in Japan.

Zeniya, which was awarded two Michelin stars in 2016, is known for pushing the boundaries between tradition and innovation in Japanese cuisine. Fyn, on the other hand, is famed for serving up a unique fusion of Japanese and South African fare.