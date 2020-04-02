HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: April 2

As we settle in to the second week of lockdown, housebound people around the world have been taking to social media to show off their cooking skills — or lack thereof.

Some are striving for MasterChef status by posting snaps of the elaborate meals they've been preparing.

Others still have to get to grips with the basics. “How much water do you put in when cooking popcorn? It’s been 40 min [and] nothing[s] happened,” tweeted a gent from Mokopane.

It's safe to say members of the latter category are unlikely to win any awards for their cooking. Sadly, legitimate chefs will be missing out on certain awards this year too.

Little to celebrate

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of some prestigious culinary awards ceremonies have decided to postpone their events until 2021. This includes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, globally, and Eat Out, locally.