Halala! Lorna Maseko's cookbook wins big at international awards

03 April 2020 - 12:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
TV personality Lorna Maseko's cookbook has bagged two international awards.
Image: Instagram/Lorna Maseko

TV personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko is over the moon after her cookbook, Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, bagged two awards at the international Gourmand 2020 awards.

Lorna won in the best celebrity chef cookbook and best international cookbook categories.

She announced the good news via Twitter, on Thursday afternoon.

President and founder of the awards, Edouard Cointreau, said in a statement that the winners were announced online before the event, which has been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

“International travel is now impossible. Most of our winners will be in their homes for several more weeks. So we realised that releasing the list now makes hundreds happier in these very difficult times.”

Lorna launched her book in September 2019.

She is self-taught and told the Sunday Times last year that she was not here for anyone who said she's not a proper chef.

“Some people would say I am not a proper chef but learning how to do things in your own kitchen is a trial-and-error situation. It's like dancing because of the repetitiveness - working at something until you perfect it.

“The days of being without a qualification holding you back are gone. Now there's a level of craftiness you have to have naturally to do the job.”

Fans have flocked to Twitter to congratulate Lorna on her latest achievement.

Here's some of the messages:

