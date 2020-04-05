RECIPE | 'Tastes like your favourite takeaway' fried chicken, two ways

Homemade fried chicken is always a winner — and if deep frying is not your thing, there’s an oven-baked version too

BEFORE YOU START



The best part of the chicken is the flavour of the crispy coating. It's so good you will be making the chicken again. So to save time and hassle, double or treble the spice mix, store in a glass container with a lid and have it conveniently on hand.If sourcing the ingredients for the spice blend is too difficult and means leaving the house, use a readymade chicken spice blend. Finding chicken portions in store has been problematic, but whole fresh chicken appears to be more readily available, so cut a chicken into eight portions. Start by removing the legs by cutting into the joint between leg and thigh and remove thighs. Cut off the wings, cutting into the breast to make a more generous portion. Using a sharp knife remove the breasts by cutting into each side of the breast bone. If the breasts are large, cut into two portions.Don't waste the carcass. Place it in a large pot, cover with cold water, add a peeled onion, carrot, some celery slices, a bay leaf, couple of peppercorns and boil for 30 - 45 minutes. Strain and use as a base for a wholesome chicken soup or a stock which can be frozen...