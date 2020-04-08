No yeast? Here's how you can bake bread, pizza and naan without it

Mzansi has been baking up such a storm while stuck at home that there's a now a shortage of yeast on supermarket shelves.

If you've been struggling to find this essential ingredient, our food editor Hilary Biller has some good news: you don't necessarily need yeast to bake bread, you can use bicarbonate of soda and bake no-knead soda bread instead.

It's quick and easy to do, explains Biller. Try her simple recipe, which makes one loaf: