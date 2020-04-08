Special egg-emption as Easter Bunny given essential-worker clearance

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday as users shared letters children had written to world leaders asking if the festive rabbit's annual delivery of Easter eggs and other chocolatey treats would be affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

An “official letter”, apparently from the Easter Bunny, was also doing the rounds. It confirmed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had given it the go-ahead to carry out its holiday mission. It also stated that the bunny was virus-free and would take all the “proper precautions to ensure that the coronavirus would not be passed from house to house”.