Five sensational sweet and savoury dishes to make with hot cross buns

Easter weekend is upon us, which means those doing the lockdown shopping will undoubtedly have returned home with a packet or two of deliciously soft hot cross buns. The more "MasterCheffy" among us may even have baked up a batch of these seasonal treats themselves.

Though hot cross buns are delicious on their own, they can be combined with fresh fruit, cold meats and cheeses to create an easy snack platter to serve for Easter brunch. They also make the most incredible toasted sandwiches when filled with bacon, avo and cheese.

If you've got a few leftover hot cross buns that have gone a bit stale, don't bin them. They're perfect for making a decadent bred and butter pudding, a stuffing for roast chicken, or a topping to dress up plain vanilla ice-cream.

Try these recipes: