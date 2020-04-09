Food

Five sensational sweet and savoury dishes to make with hot cross buns

Think succulent roast chicken with hot cross bun stuffing balls, a rich bread and butter pudding, and more

09 April 2020 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Chocolate banana hot crossbun bread and butter pudding.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Easter weekend is upon us, which means those doing the lockdown shopping will undoubtedly have returned home with a packet or two of deliciously soft hot cross buns. The more "MasterCheffy" among us may even have baked up a batch of these seasonal treats themselves.

Though hot cross buns are delicious on their own, they can be combined with fresh fruit, cold meats and cheeses to create an easy snack platter to serve for Easter brunch. They also make the most incredible toasted sandwiches when filled with bacon, avo and cheese.

If you've got a few leftover hot cross buns that have gone a bit stale, don't bin them. They're perfect for making a decadent bred and butter pudding, a stuffing for roast chicken, or a topping to dress up plain vanilla ice-cream.

Try these recipes:

RECIPE | Easy Easter snack platter

This is fun to put together, and the family can get involved by adding their favourites to the mix. Serve it for brunch — or any meal really
1 week ago

RECIPE | Avo, bacon and cheese hot cross bun toasties

These tasty toasties were a hot favourite with the Sunday Times team. Easy to put together, you can replace the bacon with macon, slices of smoked ...
1 week ago

RECIPE | Chocolate banana hot cross bun bread and butter pudding

Don't toss stale hot cross buns in the bin, use them to make this decadent dessert
1 week ago

RECIPE | Roast chicken with hot cross bun stuffing balls

Amazingly, this flavour combination works really well. Roast your own bird, or take the easy route by buying a ready-roasted chicken and stuffing it
1 week ago

RECIPE | Cheat's hot cross bun ice cream

This dessert is easy as pie; no one will ever guess you used store-bought ice cream rather than making it yourself. Best of all it's a delicious way ...
1 week ago

Text by Steve Steinfeld

