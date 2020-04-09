Food

Here's what SA's been cooking up during lockdown, according to Google

09 April 2020 - 09:33 By Toni Jaye Singer
Fudge is one of the sweet treats South Africans have been craving during lockdown, according to Google data.
Fudge is one of the sweet treats South Africans have been craving during lockdown, according to Google data.
Image: 123RF/Anna Pustynnikova

If our googling habits are anything to go by, Mzansi seems to have developed a serious sweet tooth since we all got “grounded” by the government on March 27.

Since the moment we entered lockdown, six of the eight most-searched recipes by South Africans have come from the dessert section of the ginormous cookbook known as the internet, according to Google search trends.

That good old comforting classic, malva pudding, took the number one. Fudge and banana bread rounded out the top three.

The only savoury recipes to feature on the list were tuna pasta and bread rolls, which ranked at number five and eight respectively.

BAKING OR BREWING?

Given that there's a yeast shortage at the moment, it's intriguing that only two of dishes on Google's most-searched recipe list require this essential ingredient: bread rolls and koeksisters

It's worth noting, however, that these traditional Afrikaans treats are more commonly made with baking powder than yeast. Then again, perhaps Mzansi isn't only using yeast for baking, but brewing. Google reports there have been spikes in searches related to making homemade alcohol over the past seven days.

No yeast? Here's how you can bake bread, pizza and naan without it

Mzansi has been baking up such a storm while stuck at home that there's a now a shortage of yeast on supermarket shelves
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Here are the eight recipes that have been most-searched by South Africans from March 27 to April 7, according to Google:

  1. Malva pudding
  2. Fudge 
  3. Banana bread
  4. Scones
  5. Tuna pasta
  6. Chocolate brownies
  7. Koeksisters
  8. Bread rolls

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICTURES | Banana bread a favourite with South Africans during lockdown

South Africans are making the best of the 21-day lockdown.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Don't freeze milk!: Useful tips for stocking up during lockdown

An expert gives advice on how to go about buying groceries amid the restrictions.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Shop for groceries from home with these online delivery services

Don't feel like braving the shops during lockdown? Luckily you can still have groceries delivered to your door in the form of meal kits and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No yeast? Here's how you can bake bread, pizza and naan without it Food
  2. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle
  3. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 13: Look out for the spectacular pink supermoon Lifestyle
  4. Weekend DIY project: boho-chic-inspired feature wall Home & Gardening
  5. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 12: Bake a big batch of soetkoekies with the kids Food

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens