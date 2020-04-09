Here's what SA's been cooking up during lockdown, according to Google

If our googling habits are anything to go by, Mzansi seems to have developed a serious sweet tooth since we all got “grounded” by the government on March 27.

Since the moment we entered lockdown, six of the eight most-searched recipes by South Africans have come from the dessert section of the ginormous cookbook known as the internet, according to Google search trends.

That good old comforting classic, malva pudding, took the number one. Fudge and banana bread rounded out the top three.

The only savoury recipes to feature on the list were tuna pasta and bread rolls, which ranked at number five and eight respectively.

BAKING OR BREWING?

Given that there's a yeast shortage at the moment, it's intriguing that only two of dishes on Google's most-searched recipe list require this essential ingredient: bread rolls and koeksisters

It's worth noting, however, that these traditional Afrikaans treats are more commonly made with baking powder than yeast. Then again, perhaps Mzansi isn't only using yeast for baking, but brewing. Google reports there have been spikes in searches related to making homemade alcohol over the past seven days.