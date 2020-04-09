HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: April 9

Week 2 of lockdown brought with it good news for many in SA's culinary community. For the first time ever, the organisers of the Gourmand Awards — touted as the Oscars of the cookbook world — released their list of winners ahead of the ceremony itself.

A slew of local chefs and cooks scooped up accolades. TV presenter-turned-cook Lorna Maseko bagged two awards, much to the delight of her fans. Her book Celebrate with Lorna Maseko was among the runners-up in the celebrity chef and international cookbook categories.

Other noteworthy winners include Erica Platter, who took home two awards for her book Durban Curry Up2Date, and Isabella Niehuis, whose book Duinhuis came tops in the entertaining category. (Visit the Gourmand website to see the full list of winners.)

Bananas about banana bread

While not all of us can be award-winning cookbook authors, many of us are certainly trying to up our culinary game. Housebound cooks have been baking up such a storm that there's now a shortage of yeast on supermarket shelves.