Mix it up: how to stretch out those last few bottles of wine during lockdown

SANGRIA

The most obvious use for leftover wine (if such a thing even exists) is to make sangria. However, when you're shoulders-deep inside your drinks cupboard, checking for the third time that this really is the last of it all, it should be evident that any red wine will do.

If you've run out of red, you could also use white wine, but expect a lighter, crisper taste.

Traditionally, brandy is used to fortify this fruity Spanish concoction, where it is added alongside some sugar. Assuming that brandy is something you forgot to stock up on before the lockdown, Fanta Orange is a “suitable” (loosely put) alternative and a little easier to access. It'll also act as the sweetness in your prohibition-style sangria.

How to make it:

Combine 750ml red wine, 250ml Fanta Orange, 150ml fresh orange juice, fresh fruit and some herbs and spices in a large jug or pitcher. Stir and let sit in your fridge for 6 to 8 hours. Add ice before serving.

Adjust the ratio of fresh fruit (citrus and/or berries – a light muddle helps here), herbs (mint, thyme, etc) and spices (cinnamon, star anise, cloves) depending on the weather. For warmer days, a stronger weighting of fruit to herbs/spices is best. If you’re mixing up sangria on a colder day, add additional warming spices to your jug.