Did you know hot crossed buns were once nearly banned?

Here are some of the many tales about the origin of this traditional Easter treat

Amid much cheerful drinking, every Good Friday a Royal Navy sailor adds a hot cross bun to a net of old buns from previous years hanging above the bar.



Legend has it that in the 1820s a widow lived in a cottage which had stood on the site of the pub in the East End of London. When her son, a sailor, wrote home asking to have a hot cross bun ready when he arrived home over Easter, she did. But he never arrived home, so she kept a bun for him and added one every year for the rest of her life...