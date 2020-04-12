Did you know hot crossed buns were once nearly banned?
Here are some of the many tales about the origin of this traditional Easter treat
12 April 2020 - 00:01
Amid much cheerful drinking, every Good Friday a Royal Navy sailor adds a hot cross bun to a net of old buns from previous years hanging above the bar.
Legend has it that in the 1820s a widow lived in a cottage which had stood on the site of the pub in the East End of London. When her son, a sailor, wrote home asking to have a hot cross bun ready when he arrived home over Easter, she did. But he never arrived home, so she kept a bun for him and added one every year for the rest of her life...
