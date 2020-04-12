Here are the popular items citizens are snapping up during lockdown

There has been an increase in the sale of staple foods such as maize, rice and tinned beans, but no figures yet on whether the Covid-19 lockdown has dampened the need for seasonal luxuries like Easter eggs.

Pick n Pay said marshmallow eggs, coated hollow chocolate eggs and a range of moulded chocolate bunnies are still favoured by customers, as are hot cross buns. It is too early to pin down numbers yet, they said, but muffin and bread mixes are also popular, as is charcoal, the group said in a statement.

According to Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group researcher Julie Smith, core staple foods and vegetables drove monthly food prices higher during the lockdown.

The group releases a monthly household affordability index that, through research conducted in the KwaZulu-Natal city, provides a porthole into working-class households across the country.