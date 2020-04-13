Food

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 18: Make s'mores with choc marshmallow eggs

This is a fun family activity to do with some of the bounty the Easter Bunny dropped off over the weekend

13 April 2020 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Easter egg s'mores.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

S'mores are one of America's most famous creations. A soft, squishy toasted marshmallow sandwiched with a piece of chocolate between two biscuits, they're completely addictive — and even more so when made with chocolate marshmallow eggs.

So if the Easter Bunny dropped off a bounty of these sweet treats over the weekend, fire up the braai (or microwave) and make some s'mores with the family.

An an element of surprise to the enjoyment of eating them by making a small slit in the bottom of each marshmallow egg and pressing a couple of Smarties, jelly babies or fruit gums into the centre.

To make 10 s'mores, you'll need:

20 flat biscuits 

10 chocolate marshmallow eggs

To cook them on the braai:

You'll need a braai grid.

Open the grid and lay out half the biscuits on one side. Top each biscuit with a marshmallow egg. Top with another biscuit, pressing down lightly and close the grid.

Place over the coals or a gas flame and heat till the marshmallow softens and the chocolate melts. Serve immediately.

To cook them in the microwave:

For a dash of speed (and greed) microwave the s'mores on high for 30 seconds and watch how the marshmallow balloons and then pops in a sweet, squidgy puddle of yumminess coated in melted chocolate.

From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

