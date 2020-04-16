HOT OFF THE PASS | This week in food news: April 16

With the cheer of the long Easter weekend behind us and another two weeks (at least) of lockdown ahead of us, it's best to keep yourself busy.

Airbnb might be most well-known as an accommodation booking website but it also offers Experiences, where you can join a local for a tour or workshop while travelling. Although you'd usually have to be in Italy to book one of their pasta-making experiences, for example, they've now taken the concept online so you can do it from the comfort of your own kitchen.

This opens a world of possibilities as far as virtual culinary adventures are concerned. You could learn to make pastries from a pro baker in Switzerland, or join a Moroccan family for dinner as they share the secret to making authentic North African cuisine.

View the full list of Airbnb's Online Experiences, both food-orientated and otherwise, here.