RECIPE | Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient Asian fishcakes

Beloved celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's book 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food is the perfect cooking companion during lockdown as it's filled with simple recipes for flavourful dishes that the whole family will enjoy.

Best of all, each of these dishes is prepared using basic pantry staples and no more than five additional ingredients.

Why not try Oliver's recipe for these speedy Asian fishcakes tonight?

Serves: 4

Total cooking time: 22 minutes

Ingredients:

1 stick of lemongrass

1 piece of ginger (roughly 6cm)

½ a bunch of fresh coriander (15g)

500g salmon fillets, skin off, pin-boned, from sustainable sources

4 teaspoons chilli jam

From the pantry:

1 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

Water

Method:

Whack the lemongrass against your work surface and remove the tough outer layer. Peel the ginger, then chop very finely together with the inside of the lemongrass and most of the coriander, stalks and all, reserving a few nice leaves in a bowl of cold water. Chop the salmon into 1cm chunks over the mix on your board, then push half the salmon to one side. Chop the rest until super-fine, almost like a purée, then mix the chunkier bits back through it and season with sea salt and black pepper. Divide into 4, then shape and squash into 2cm-thick patties. Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Cook the patties for 2 minutes on each side, or until nicely golden. Spoon the chilli jam over the fishcakes, add a splash of water to the pan, turn the heat off, and jiggle to coat. Serve the fishcakes sprinkled with the drained reserved coriander

• Recipe and image from '5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food' by Jamie Oliver (Penguin Random House).