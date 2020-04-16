RECIPE | Make dombolo and more with The Lazy Makoti’s versatile dough
16 April 2020 - 00:00
Chef Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, shares her easy recipe for a versatile five-ingredient dough that can be used to make everything from dombolo and dumplings to pizza and vetkoek.
Ingredients:
4½ cups cake flour
1½ tsp salt
2 tsp instant dry yeast
4 tsp sugar
2 cups warm water
Method:
- Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then mix in the warm water.
- Knead the mixture until it comes together into a dough and does not stick to your hands.
- Transfer the dough to a large greased enamel bowl, cover with clingfilmand place in a warm place to allow to double in size.
- Once it has risen, press the dough down, releasing the air, and knead for another five minutes.
- Once the dough has risen for the second time you can choose to steam it in a pot to make dombolo, add it to a stew to make dumplings, deep fry it in oil to make magwinya/vetkoek or top with your favourite topping to make pizza.