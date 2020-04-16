Food

RECIPE | Make dombolo and more with The Lazy Makoti’s versatile dough

16 April 2020 - 00:00 By Mogau Seshoene
Chef Mogau Seshoene.
Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni

Chef Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, shares her easy recipe for a versatile five-ingredient dough that can be used to make everything from dombolo and dumplings to pizza and vetkoek.

Ingredients:

4½ cups cake flour

1½ tsp salt

2 tsp instant dry yeast

4 tsp sugar

2 cups warm water

Method:

  1. Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then mix in the warm water.
  2. Knead the mixture until it comes together into a dough and does not stick to your hands.
  3. Transfer the dough to a large greased enamel bowl, cover with clingfilmand place in a warm place to allow to double in size.
  4. Once it has risen, press the dough down, releasing the air, and knead for another five minutes.
  5. Once the dough has risen for the second time you can choose to steam it in a pot to make dombolo, add it to a stew to make dumplings, deep fry it in oil to make magwinya/vetkoek or top with your favourite topping to make pizza.

