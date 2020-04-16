Top chefs join forces to feed those in need in Franschhoek

However, in the wake of the coronavirus, Janse realised it wasn't just local children who were going hungry, but entire families. So she joined forces with chef Chris Erasmus and Disaster Management Franschhoek to launch a food distribution initiative.

Working from the kitchen of Erasmus' acclaimed "forage-forward" eatery Foliage, the team is now preparing weekly food packages for delivery to over 500 homes.

Liam Tomlin is another top chef who has joined this initiative. He shared a photo on Instagram showing the team from his Franschhoek eatery, Chefs Warehouse at Maison, hard at work prepping mountains of vegetables for these weekly food packages, which he said would feed "hundreds of locals who desperately need food".

This is a sentiment echoed by Janse, who says: "I am gravely concerned about the hunger and desperation [many disadvantaged families in the area are facing ].

"[Along with] Disaster Management Franschhoek, which consists of 124 volunteers, we are cooking huge volumes of food [of which] 90% of the ingredients [have been] donated by so many amazing people, from businesses large and small to individuals.

"I feel overwhelmed on all levels. By the need and by all the incredible support. We are working so hard to produce as much food as possible every day. This is far from over."