Recipe

Dalgona coffee is trending: here's how to make this upside-down cappuccino

The upside-down cappuccino has social media in a froth. Served hot or cold, it's made by spooning a coffee 'mousse' over milk and is seriously delicious.



Said to have its origins in India, Pakistan and Macau, it has been nicknamed dalgona coffee because of the similarity of the caramel-coloured 'mousse' to a South Korean confection of the same name...