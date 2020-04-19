TV Series

Durbanville Valley stars alongside celeb chef's sons in 'Wine, Dine & Stein'

We know celebrity chef Rick Stein through his generous helpings of cookbooks, TV shows and, for some, the opportunity to dine in his restaurants. Now it's his sons, Jack and Charlie's, turn to hit the small screen.



Jack is an accomplished chef and author who also oversees the kitchens of the Stein restaurant empire; wine fundi Charlie works in the family business too. Together the pair have filmed a 13-part wine and food series called Wine, Dine & Stein, which is set in the picturesque Durbanville Valley in the Western Cape...