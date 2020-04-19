SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban

When President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown, South African tipplers turned to their fruit bowls and grocery cupboards to concoct their own alcohol.

The two-week extension has given rise to a new movement of home brewers, who are making pineapple beer, apple cider alcohol and even dabbling in a bit of wine-making.

Google SA reported that searches for “alcohol ban South Africa” spiked 500% as the national lockdown entered week two.

High levels of search interest were also seen for the terms “how to get alcohol” and “homemade alcohol”.

The Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo all showed high levels of search interest for “homemade alcohol”.

Related search queries for “homemade alcohol” included “homemade beer recipes South Africa”, “can homemade pineapple beer make you drunk”, “homemade gin”, “homemade alcoholic pineapple beer” and “how to make alcohol at home fast”.

Desperate for an alcoholic fix, Gautenger Colleen Foyn turned to the search engine and started making beer from pineapples. “I also found a recipe for making my own wine, and I’m going to give it bash too.