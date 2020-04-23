Couple turns dining room into five-star restaurant for their two boys during lockdown

With some countries around the globe in lockdown, parents are coming up with creative ways to entertain their children.

Callum and Clare-Marie Macaulay, parents from Scotland, turned their dining room into a restaurant for an evening to entertain their two boys who wanted to eat out.

In a viral video, the parents transformed their kitchen and dining room into a five-star restaurant, as Clare-Marie took on the role of waitress while Callum played chef.

“Evan and Lucas wanted to go to a restaurant and didn't quite understand why they couldn't — and the rest is history.

“I think Clare-Marie Macaulay and I are officially losing the plot,” Callum wrote on Facebook.

Much like any restaurant, the boys had their booking checked out, and they were shown to a table.

Their drinks order was taken, and they were offered menus for the main course and dessert.

The creative video has garnered more than 2.1-million views and if the comments are anything to go by, people thought the idea was absolutely amazing.

Watch it below.