Don't let sexism be the demise of the restaurant industry as we know it

When asked my opinion on women chefs, I have strong views - but I ask you, the reader, to remember this is a personal opinion about personal experiences — and at a time when Covid-19 is topmost in the world’s mind, I am privileged to have this opportunity to focus on an issue that continues to plague the hospitality industry.

A false assumption presumes there are fewer women than men in top restaurants because men are better chefs. Have critics considered that many women choose different avenues in the culinary world? I am an example of this.

Having worked as a chef and head chef for some 15 years, I’m now teaching aspiring chefs - some of whom may follow careers as food writers, food photographers, food stylists or food outlet owners. There are many choices.

Since establishing my school, the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine, I’m often asked what’s it’s like no longer being a chef. What? I’m cooking more, working longer hours and working closer to food than ever before. I am a chef - perhaps no longer in a top restaurant, but in what I like to believe is a top culinary school. I am also a business owner. Both positions are stressful, but the rewards are worth the pressure.

Another mystery to me is female student chefs being placed in the pastry section when they enter their practical, in-service placement — because "it’s the place girls should be".