Filtered coffee may be better for your heart than unfiltered brew, says study

The researchers also collected data on other factors such as smoking status, education, physical activity, height, weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol, which may influence both coffee consumption and heart diseases. The participants were then followed for an average of 20 years.

The findings, published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, showed that drinking filtered coffee was linked with a 15 percent reduced risk of death from any cause, as well as a 12 percent reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease in men and a 20 percent lower risk in women, compared to drinking no coffee at all.

"The finding that those drinking the filtered beverage did a little better than those not drinking coffee at all could not be explained by any other variable such as age, gender, or lifestyle habits. So we think this observation is true," commented Prof Thelle.

The researchers also found that those who drank one to 4 cups of filtered coffee per day had the lowest mortality rates.

Filtered coffee, which tends to be more popular in the USA, includes drip and pour over coffee, such as V60 and Chemex coffee, and any other coffees which pass through a filter. Unfiltered coffee includes espresso, Turkish coffee and those made using a French press or moka pot, none of which use a filter.