LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 31: Let celeb chef Sarah Graham teach you to bake
Sign up for a free online cookery class courtesy of Yuppiechef and master the art of baking everything from biscuits to pastry
If there’s one thing all South Africans have in common at this time, it’s that we’re spending plenty of time in the kitchen. Whether you’re making a meal to share with your family, or attempting to slap together a microwave mug cake because you’ve run out of yummy snacks, we’re all learning what our culinary strengths and weaknesses are.
If you’ve been wanting to bake more but lack the know-how, an easy place to start is with Yuppiechef’s free online course, The Art of Baking. Presented by author, food blogger and TV presenter Sarah Graham, the course consists of six lessons.
Lesson one covers baking basics, including 10 golden rules of baking, cake chemistry, pantry essentials and a step-by-step espresso cake recipe. Lesson two covers cookies and biscuits, lesson three homemade bread, lesson four cake basics, lesson five assembly and icing, and lesson six teaches you how to make the perfect pastry.
View this post on Instagram
Who's up for a spot of weekend baking? ⠀ Here are two quick and easy one-bowl recipes that I think you'll love X⠀ ⠀ 1. Easiest Lemony Scones⠀ These are such an old favourite in our house⠀ WHAT YOU’LL NEED⠀ 100g sugar + 100g cold butter, cut into cubes + 1Tbsp lemon zest + 1 large egg + 1 large egg yolk + 1 cup natural yoghurt + 300g cake flour, sifted + 2 tsp baking powder + 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda + 1/2 tsp salt + ½ cup frozen raspberries (optional)⠀ WHAT TO DO⠀ 1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C and lightly grease two nonstick baking trays.⠀ 2. Mix all of the ingredients together until well combined (I usually use my food processor). ⠀ 3. ‘Drop’ dollops of the mixture onto the baking trays using two tablespoons, leaving about 2 cm in between. ⠀ 4. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre of a scone comes out clean.⠀ 5. Serve fresh from the oven with butter, jam and whipped or double thick cream.⠀ ⠀ 2. Weekend Sodabread⠀ Makes 1 small loaf | Ready in 45 minutes⠀ Mix together in a large bowl: 500g bread or cake flour + 2 tsp bicarbonate of soda + 400 ml buttermilk (or mix half plain yoghurt + half milk) + 1 Tbsp olive oil + 1 tsp sugar + 1 tsp salt⠀ WHAT TO DO⠀ 1. Preheat the oven to 200 °C and lightly grease a flat baking sheet. ⠀ 2. Mix all of the ingredients together until just combined. If it seems very dry, add ¼ cup water.⠀ 3. Shape the dough gently into a small round, crisscross the top using a sharp knife, place on a baking tray and bake for about 30 minutes, or until golden and fragrant.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #LockdownRecipes #EasyLockdownBaking #LockdownKitchen #EasyLockdownFood #EasyBaking #Sodabread #EasyScones #SimpleScones #SarahGrahamFood ⠀
The course includes video tutorials, lesson quizzes, theory notes and an online Q&A forum. You can complete it in your own time and revisit the course material any time you need a refresher.
And if you need proof of your prowess, Yuppiechef will even issue you with a certificate of completion after you’ve completed the course.
So far, 23 people have reviewed the course and all of them recommend it.
One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely LOVED this course! I learnt so much and really enjoyed Sarah's style of presenting and teaching. The different ratios has opened up a whole new world for me and has made me think so much more about my whole approach to baking. The recipes are delicious and the notes very handy.”
To get started, visit the Yuppiechef Cooking School page to register.
• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.