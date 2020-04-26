LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 31: Let celeb chef Sarah Graham teach you to bake

If there’s one thing all South Africans have in common at this time, it’s that we’re spending plenty of time in the kitchen. Whether you’re making a meal to share with your family, or attempting to slap together a microwave mug cake because you’ve run out of yummy snacks, we’re all learning what our culinary strengths and weaknesses are.

If you’ve been wanting to bake more but lack the know-how, an easy place to start is with Yuppiechef’s free online course, The Art of Baking. Presented by author, food blogger and TV presenter Sarah Graham, the course consists of six lessons.

Lesson one covers baking basics, including 10 golden rules of baking, cake chemistry, pantry essentials and a step-by-step espresso cake recipe. Lesson two covers cookies and biscuits, lesson three homemade bread, lesson four cake basics, lesson five assembly and icing, and lesson six teaches you how to make the perfect pastry.