SA is seriously craving a fast-food fix, according to Google recipe searches

If our googling habits are anything to go by, it seems foodies can't wait until Friday when we ease into level 4 of lockdown and can order takeaways for delivery again.

According to Google search trends data, South Africans have spent the past 10 days scouring the internet for ways to recreate the lip-smacking fried chicken from popular fast food chains at home.

“KFC chicken” topped the list of the 10 most-searched recipes during this period, with “Chicken Licken” coming in at number 9.

Recipes for local favourites were also popular, with koeksisters, peppermint crisp tart and bobotie ranking second, third and fourth.